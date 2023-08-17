(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicked-off yesterday. (Wednesday) Last night on the main stage was the Fabulous Armadillos who performed in front of a big crowd. They played all the great hits of the 1970s and 1980s.
Today, on day two at the fair it is Kids Day sponsored by Leighton Broadcasting. Bring the kids for all kinds of fun including face painting, the "Kid's Playground, a bike giveaway, and so much more.
Tonight it will be Eli Elger and the Faster Horses on the main stage at 8 p.m.
For all the fun scheduled at the Douglas County Fair go to the website dcmnfair.com.