(Douglas County, MN)--A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. According to the criminal complaint, Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband.
In the shooting back in 2018 in Garfield, Minnesota Hartsfield was not charged in the death of her then boyfriend, David Bragg. An investigation determined that she was acting in self-defense. Hartsfield was not charged in the shooting.
However, Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson now says "our investigation is considered 'active' once again" in the shooting death of Bragg.