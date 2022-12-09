Inmate found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities say an inmate is on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail. The inmate has not been named, but Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel said the inmate was trying to take their own life when they were discovered. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

