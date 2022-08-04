Injuries to patients up in Minnesota

(Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health)

(St. Paul, MN)--A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health shows adverse events and instances of patient harm rose last year. The total number of reported events increased to 508 in 2021, up from 382 in 2020. Pressure ulcers and falls were the most reported events. Prior to last year, the overall number of adverse events in Minnesota hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and community behavioral health hospitals had been stable. Last year’s increase is mainly due to new challenges and increased care associated with COVID-19. The report also points to staff shortages as another key factor in the increase in adverse patient events.

