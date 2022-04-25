(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Alexandria Police Department have received multiple reports of an individual posing as a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The person is presenting several different issues as to why he is contacting them, including missed court dates, missed jury duty, and an ongoing investigation.
If you have received one of these calls, please contact the Douglas County Dispatch at 320-762-8151. Douglas County and Alexandria investigators are looking into the matter.