(Burnsville, MN) -- The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is warning businesses and consumers about “imposter” scam emails claiming to be from the cyber security company Norton LifeLock -- and the B-B-B itself. Communications Vice President Bao Vang says they heard from a 70-year-old California woman who received an email claiming to be from Norton LifeLock, and when she called the number provided, “the scammer then answered and convinced her it was time to renew her membership and then he would help her by logging onto her computer.”
Vang says the B-B-B never ask for passwords, information to access your personal device, or personal information in an email. If you feel like you've been victimized by scammers, visit B-B-B-dot-org.