(Anoka, MN)--If you are heading to the Twin Cities this weekend, MnDOT says the roads could be very congested. Officials say a busy highway will be closed in the north metro this weekend. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is shutting down Highway Ten in Anoka between Seventh Avenue and Ferry Street to demolish a bridge. It'll be closed starting Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Crews are removing the bridge as part of a larger reconstruction project that's expected to wrap up in the spring of next year.
