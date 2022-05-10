(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is getting ready for a busy summer travel season – the busiest since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Airport officials say that the airport will be busy and you could experience some long wait times.
In addition, with re-openings and expanded hours they need to fill up to 700 positions. Companies are hiring for restaurants, retail, airline jobs, and security staff. A job fair will be held at Terminal 1 Wednesday from noon to 4:00 p-m. Most of the employers will be paying more than 15-dollars an hour starting July 1st.