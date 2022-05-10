MSP

(Courtesy: Business Wire)

(Minneapolis, MN)  --  Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is getting ready for a busy summer travel season – the busiest since the COVID-19 pandemic started.  Airport officials say that the airport will be busy and you could experience some long wait times. 

In addition, with re-openings and expanded hours they need to fill up to 700 positions.  Companies are hiring for restaurants, retail, airline jobs, and security staff.  A job fair will be held at Terminal 1 Wednesday from noon to 4:00 p-m.  Most of the employers will be paying more than 15-dollars an hour starting July 1st.

