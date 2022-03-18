(St. Paul, MN) -- It’s the time of year that ice conditions on Minnesota waters begin deteriorating. Lisa Dugan with the Department of Natural Resources says there are people still driving out on lakes in parts of northern Minnesota and there’s still enough ice to support that in most places. But she also says no ice is 100-percent safe. Rivers are opening up in the southern part of the state and the metro area, and more puddles are starting to form on ice-covered lakes.
Dugan says to always bring safety gear before heading out onto the ice and to use caution.