(Detroit Lakes MM. –The Minnesota Department of Transportation will reopen Highway 55/59 between Elbow Lake and Barrett to thru-traffic beginning today. (Monday) The roadway has been closed since July for road construction.
In the upcoming weeks, MnDOT says motorists can expect to encounter occasional lane closures and shoulder closures as crew finish up final touches.
The overall project included resurfacing, shoulder widening, culvert replacements, turn lanes, access improvements, and pedestrian upgrades in the City of Barrett. For more information about the project, visit the project website mndot.gov/d4/projects/elbowlake-barrett.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.