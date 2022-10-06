(Alexandria, MN)--Are you curious about the rules, laws, and regulations of hunting in Minnesota? Join us in a one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Thursday, October 27 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Hear from Mitch Lawler, Conservation Officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as he shares information regarding the major DNR hunting seasons that are currently underway and upcoming for Fall of 2022. Lawler will largely focus on the safety and common rule questions surrounding hunting.
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners. For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.