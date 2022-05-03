(Alexandria, MN)-- Officials say that 175 area firemen and police officers from 16 departments and ATCC Law Enforcement students attended the Electric Vehicle (EV) safety training event hosted by Alexandria Technical & Community College (ATCC) on May 2, 2022. 

Attendees learned about the different types of electric vehicles, tactics for handling electric vehicle crash & fire response, the methods of shutting down/disabling an EV, and emergency site safety.  Those that attended also had a chance to look under the hood of five EV’s provided by local EV owners and dealers to see the design differences.

The fire and police departments that attended included:

ATCC Law Enforcement Program

Villard Fire Department

Alexandria Fire Department

Sauk Center Fire Department

Henning Fire Department

Parker's Prairie Fire Department

Glenwood Fire Department

Willmar Fire Department

Alexandria Police

Evansville Fire Department

Carlos Fire Department

Millerville Fire Department

Forada Fire Department

Garfield Fire Department

Starbuck Fire Department

Lowry Fire Department

Eagle Bend Fire

Sponsors of the training event included Runestone Electric Association, Great River Energy, Alexandria Technical & Community College and ALP Utilities.

