(Undated)--Just how much snow is headed our way with our latest road of snow? The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says the heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening. They say amounts greater than 6" are most likely across southwest and southeast Minnesota, where hourly snowfall rates will be a bit higher. The snow will get weaker Thursday night and then end by early Friday morning.
In the Alexandria area, models show that 3 to 6 inches of snow will be likely. Near Marshall and Rochester, 5 to 7 inches of snow could fall.