(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota House of Representatives remembered Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen on the house floor on Monday with a moment of silence. Deputy Owen was fatally shot by a suspect during a domestic violence call Saturday night in Cyrus in Pope County.
Representative Paul Anderson of Starbuck says Deputy Owen "was recently honored with a Distinguished Service Award for helping rescue a neighbor from a burning home. He leaves behind his wife and son, and he was killed on his 44th birthday."
Investigators say as officers tried to arrest a man, he shot at them, striking all three before they returned fire, killing him.
Representative Anderson says "seven law enforcement officers have been shot so far this year in Minnesota, and that has to stop."
Funeral services are scheduled for this Saturday in Glenwood.