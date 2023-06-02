(Miltona, MN)--On Thursday morning, the Douglas County Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a garage fire at 129 Pine Avenue in Miltona. The caller reported that everyone was out of the house. The Miltona Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire.
Parkers Prairie Fire Department, Carlos Fire Department and Parkers Prairie Ambulance assisted at the scene as well. The house reportedly sustained extensive damage as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.