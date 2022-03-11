(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota House has passed a drought-relief package for farmers and other ag producers with five million dollars to provide grants up to 10 thousand dollars -- plus five million dollars for loans. The sponsor, Esko Democrat Mike Sundin (sun-DEEN), says his bill will provide “a much-needed lifeline to those who provide our most basic need -- food.”
However, Starbuck Republican Paul Anderson pointed out neighboring Wisconsin’s drought-relief package is 100 million dollars -- ten times more -- and the bill passed last night “just isn’t enough.”
The House and Senate will likely have to negotiate a compromise before any bill goes to the governor.