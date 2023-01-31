(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota House is advancing a bill to allow unauthorized immigrants to get driver's licenses without showing proof of legal residence. The House passed the Driver's Licenses for All bill yesterday by a narrow margin. Several immigrant support organizations rallied at the Capitol yesterday to express support for the measure. Some Republican opponents have said the licenses could be used for voter fraud or to fraudulently sign up for government benefits.
House advances bill to allow unauthorized immigrants to get driver's licenses
