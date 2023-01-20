Minnesota House advances abortion bill

(Courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota House is advancing a bill that would secure abortion rights as part of state law.  The House approved the Protect Reproductive Options Act last night, with one DFLer and all Republicans voting against it.  The bill would bind the right to abortion into state law and provide access to other reproductive services.  The legislation was introduced in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.  The bill must still be approved by the state Senate and may be signed by Governor Walz within a week.

