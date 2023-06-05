Hourly school workers in Minnesota will be able to qualify for unemployment benefits

(St. Paul, MN)--Hourly school workers in Minnesota can now qualify for unemployment insurance between academic terms.   The change to the state law went into effect as schools head into summer break.  The bill"s sponsor is State Representative Emma Greenman of Minneapolis.  She says the change could affect close to 60,000 workers in K-12 schools and 5,000 people at higher education institutions.

