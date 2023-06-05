(St. Paul, MN)--Hourly school workers in Minnesota can now qualify for unemployment insurance between academic terms. The change to the state law went into effect as schools head into summer break. The bill"s sponsor is State Representative Emma Greenman of Minneapolis. She says the change could affect close to 60,000 workers in K-12 schools and 5,000 people at higher education institutions.
Hourly school workers in Minnesota can qualify for unemployment insurance
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Thunderstorms possible later this afternoon and evening, heavy rain is possible
- It's official, Kohl's is coming to Viking Plaza Mall in 2024
- U.S. DOJ sues northern Wisconsin town over road dispute with Lac du Flambeau tribe
- House receives extensive damage in a fire Thursday in Miltona
- Man is charged for allegedly raping a woman in central Minnesota
- Authorities are looking for a missing kayaker in central Minnesota
- Authorities investigating suspicious death of man at Richland County campground
- Motorcyclist is injured in crash in Becker County Monday
- Two people from Florida are injured in crash in Otter Tail County
- Scattered thunderstorms are possible today with locally heavy rain possible