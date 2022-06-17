(Chanhassen, MN)-The National Weather Service says that heat indices across central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin will become dangerously high Sunday and Monday. They urge everyone to take extra precautions due to the heat and lack of cloud cover, including taking breaks from outdoor activities by finding air conditioning, using effective sunscreen, checking on vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children, and ensuring pets and livestock have ways to cool off and have fresh drinking water.
Slightly cooler weather will arrive by Tuesday as a weak cold-front is expected to push through Monday evening into Tuesday.