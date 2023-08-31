(Undated)--The National Weather Service says our dry stretch of weather continues as more heat is on the way. They say that conditions will be a bit breezy today (Thursday) before the hottest days arrive.
Officials say to plan accordingly by taking breaks when outside and drinking lots of water with the hot temperatures expected over the weekend. High temperatures over the Labor Day weekend are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s with some upper 90s possible across the region.
Locally, the National Weather Service says that Alexandria could see a high on Sunday of 98 degrees F.