(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that high temperatures on Saturday will be in the 90s across central and west central Minnesota. Dew points during the afternoon are expected to reach into the mid 60s to lower 70s, resulting in a heat index of 95 to 100 across most of central, west central and southern Minnesota.
Officials say that Sunday will be a little cooler, then hot weather returns by Monday. The heat then intensifies Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will climb mostly into the mid and upper 90s.
Some locations in southern Minnesota may even have high temperatures of 100.