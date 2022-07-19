(Undated)--It was a hot day around the state yesterday. Alexandria hit 93 degrees at 4 pm with a heat index of 98 degrees. Appleton soared to 99 degrees at 4 pm. Madison climbed to 95 degrees, but it felt like 101 yesterday. Morris also hit 95 degrees on Monday. Glenwood was a steamy 93 degrees.
Some thermometers and banks reported temperatures near 100 degrees on Monday across Minnesota.
Dewpoints were also reported in the upper 70s in portions of northwestern Minnesota.
Slightly cooler air will be with us for today following a weak cold-front that pushed through the area overnight with some storms reported early this morning.