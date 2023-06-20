(Undated)--The National Weather Service says hot and sunny conditions will continue for the next few days, followed by chances for thunderstorms to end the week. With the heat, they remind you to keep an eye on the elderly, young children, and your pets and make sure they have plenty of water. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with heat indices in the low to mid 90s expected today. (Tuesday)
Officials say rain chances will return by Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend along with slightly cooler temperatures expected.