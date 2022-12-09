(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota hospitals are facing continued pressure from a spike in respiratory viruses. A weekly update from the state showed over 8,300 Minnesota hospital beds are occupied, above the threshold that suggests scarcity. Flu-related hospitalizations has dipped slightly, but still remain high for this time of year. Hospital officials remain unsure when or if a second wave of respiratory illnesses will hit the state.
Mark Anthony
