Spike in RSV cases statewide are putting a strain on hospitals

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota hospitals are facing continued pressure from a spike in respiratory viruses.  A weekly update from the state showed over 8,300 Minnesota hospital beds are occupied, above the threshold that suggests scarcity.  Flu-related hospitalizations has dipped slightly, but still remain high for this time of year.  Hospital officials remain unsure when or if a second wave of respiratory illnesses will hit the state.

