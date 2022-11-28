(Undated)--Minnesota hospitals and clinics are feeling the pinch from a large number of serious cases of respiratory illness -- including RSV, flu and lingering COVID -- and Doctor Jill Amsberry at CentraCare in Saint Cloud says there are things everyone can do the ease the crunch. She says to "stay home when you're sick; keeping your kids home from school when they're sick; and keeping them out of sports when they're sick."
Amsberry is urging everyone to get a flu shot and a COVID vaccine or booster. She says mask-up while in public spaces, wash hands frequently and cover your cough -- the same precautions many people took during the pandemic.
Across the Alexandria area, health officials are also noting a spike in respiratory illnesses as well.