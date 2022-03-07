(Alexandria, MN)--Horizon Public Health says that they have "noted a consistent and significant trend downward in the number of active cases of COVID-19 for the past three weeks across the Horizon communities."
They say they have "also noted this same trend downward in the number of hospital admissions from January to February, as well as improved hospital capacity to get patients admitted locally or transferred to an appropriate level of care."
Horizon Public Health says as of March 4th, "county transmission rates are low" in Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, and Traverse Counties.
For more on the report go to the Horizon Public Health website.