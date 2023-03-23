(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota continue to investigate a homicide after finding a man's body in a tote bag on the shore of Lake Mille Lacs. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says they processed multiple crimes Tuesday afternoon and have a "person of interest" has been taken into custody.
Sheriff Burton says that person of interest, Bradley Weyaus, 21, of Isle, is being held on four outstanding arrest warrants. They have not released the victim's name or cause and manner of his death.