(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County property owners who experienced damaged or destroyed buildings from the Monday, May 30 storm, are asked to contact the Douglas County Assessor’s office at 320-762-3884 or email them at assessors.office@co.douglas.mn.us Someone from the office will make an appointment to come and assess their damage.
The Douglas County Assessor's Department is responsible for the equalization of property assessments throughout Douglas County. It is the Assessor's responsibility to ensure each property is equally and uniformly assessed. To do this, the Department estimates a property's market value and classifies it according to its use for property tax purposes.
By law, every parcel in the county must be viewed by an assessor at least once every five years. In addition, every year assessors visit any parcel with new construction, alterations, or improvements.