(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Housing’s Home-Help-M-N program opens for applications today (Tuesday). It aims to provide relief to homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and who owe past-due mortgage payments and other eligible housing expenses. Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho says funds for the program are limited and the need is expected to be high. She’s urging homeowners to apply early. The application process is open until June 17th.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Storms hit Alexandria and the surrounding area, cleanup underway
- Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria
- Severe weather possible across Minnesota today
- Woman injured after vehicle overturns due to straight-line winds near Alexandria along I-94
- NWS says tornado and straight-line winds responsible for damage in the area
- REA is reporting wide spread power outages across system
- This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in North Dakota
- Thunderstorms push across the state bringing flooding to the area
- Wisconsin nurses: Gov. Evers sided with hospitals over patients
- Woman from Sauk Centre dies in crash