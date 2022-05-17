Home Help MN

(Courtesy: Home Help MN)

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Housing’s Home-Help-M-N program opens for applications today (Tuesday). It aims to provide relief to homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and who owe past-due mortgage payments and other eligible housing expenses. Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho says funds for the program are limited and the need is expected to be high. She’s urging homeowners to apply early. The application process is open until June 17th.

