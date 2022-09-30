(Alexandria, MN)--It's homecoming for Alexandria Area High School. A fun week of homecoming activities will wrap up tonight (Friday) as the Cardinals take on Brainerd at the AAHS Football Field.
Also, the homecoming parade will take place Friday afternoon starting at 4 p.m. Activities Director Ben Kvidt says the parade will begin at the RCC.
Officials remind you to please watch out for floats along the parade route this afternoon. Organizers say about 50 floats will be a part of the parade this afternoon.
Kick-off for the game tonight is at 7 p.m. You can catch all the action on KXRA.