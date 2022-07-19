Home sales slow in June, inventory is up

(Edina, MN) -- The latest report shows closed sales of Minnesota homes in June were down 14 percent compared to 2021. Just over 92-hundred properties were sold across the state last month. Minnesota Realtors CEO Chris Galler says that’s obviously due to the increased interest rates slowing down the marketplace itself, and again a lack of housing. He notes we’re getting into a better situation as far as the number of homes that are for sale within the state. Galler says the statewide median home price rose six-point-two percent to 345-thousand dollars in June.

