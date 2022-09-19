Chris Galler says that home sale continue to fluctuate in Minnesota

(Chris Galler, President of Minnesota Realtors picture courtesy: Minnesota Realtors)

(St. Paul, MN)--Home sales continue to fluctuate across the state. Chris Galler, President of Minnesota Realtors, says some areas in the Northwest and southwest are doing well. They don’t see big increases in home sales in the metropolitan areas, though, from St. Cloud through the Twin Cities down into Rochester. Galler says portions of the Mankato market saw big increases, and that lake properties are still doing well.

