(Ida Township, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a fire took place over the weekend in Douglas County. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 926 Arrowwood Drive Northwest in Ida Township. According to the report, Elisabeth Ogrim called to report her attached garage was on fire. Upon arrival, an officer with the Alexandria Police Department reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
Officials say the home received extensive fire and smoke damage. However, it does not appear to be a total loss. The occupants of the home were able to get out safely along with their pets.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say a wood stove in the garage is believed to be a factor in the fire.
The American Red Cross has been called to assist the victims.