(Wadena County, MN)--Authorities say a home has been severely damaged following a fire in Wadena County. The fire took place on Friday just off of County Highway 7 north of Staples. According to the report, Wadena County deputies arrived on the scene and found flames covering part of the home. Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Fire departments from Staples, Verndale and Sebeka were able to put the blaze prior to it destroying the entire home.
No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire remains under investigation.