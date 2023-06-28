(Nininger Township, MN)--A house in Dakota County has been struck by lightning for the second time in five years. Over the weekend, the Neuman family was returning home from dinner when lightning hit their house. Nobody was injured, though the lightning bolt blew a hole in the roof and damaged electronics. Five years prior, an even more powerful lightning strike damaged the Neuman's home, and blew a larger hole in the roof.
According to statistics, the likelihood of a person being hit by lightning more than once in a lifetime is one in fifteen-thousand-three-hundred