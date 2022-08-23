(Minneapolis, MN)--Home foreclosures are on the rise across the country, nearly double where we were last year at this time. Joe Mahon of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says high energy prices are playing a role. He says while gas prices have been trending downward, they’re still higher than they were a year ago. And homeowners might also be reeling from other energy price hikes, including natural gas and the cost of heating their homes. As for foreclosure filings, Minnesota has seen a rise in the number of foreclosures, and we are in the middle of the pack among states for the first half of 2022. More than 2,100 properties around the state were in foreclosure during that period.
