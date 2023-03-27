Fun weekend is set at the RCC with Home and Garden Show

(Alexandria, MN)--The KXRA/KX92/Z99 Home and Garden Show is set for this weekend at the Runestone Community Center.  Come on out this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all of the fun. During the event you can see the latest products and services from building and real estate, HVAC, water treatment systems, appliances and electronics, landscaping, ATVs, pontoons, and so much more.  Admission is free for the event. You can also get freebies and register to win some fun items this weekend at the RCC. 

