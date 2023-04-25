(Stearns County, MN)--A man from central Minnesota has reportedly changed his plea to guilty just ahead of his criminal sexual conduct trial for sexually abusing two young girls.
Officials say that Eugene Loehrer, 50, of Holdingford, was accused of abusing the girls for years. The abuse reportedly started when they were as young as the 5th grade. He pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16, including multiple acts over time.
Loehrer will be sentenced on July 21st.