(Fergus Falls, MN)--The hockey community is mourning the death of a Fergus Falls hockey player. Officials say that junior Brayden Nelson has died. His death was announced by the Fergus Falls Hockey Association on Thursday.
In a statement, they said that "our Otter Hockey family is mourning the devastating loss of player Brayden Nelson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brayden’s family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew him."
Nelson was also a quarterback for the Fergus Falls Otters. The hockey association is asking the community to leave their hockey sticks outside their doors in honor of Nelson.