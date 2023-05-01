(Benson, MN)--If you are driving around the Benson area you may encounter some delays. In the upcoming weeks, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin two bridge replacement projects in the Benson area.
Starting Monday, May 8, weather permitting, Highway 29 will close between County Road 22 and Highway 9, as crews replace the bridge over the Chippewa River, north of Benson. Motorists traveling on Highway 29 will be detoured to County Road 22 and Highway 9.
The work will be isolated to the bridge site, so residents will be able to access Highway 29 in the areas north and south of the bridge. All thru-traffic should follow the signed detour route.
For more information about the project, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy29chippewa.