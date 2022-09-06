Football player paralyzed following play Friday night

(Courtesy: Bloomington Jefferson High School)

(Bloomington, MN) --A high school football player in Minnesota has lost feeling below his shoulders after an awkward tackle during a game last Friday.  Ethan Glynn plays for Bloomington Jefferson.  As he went in for a tackle, other players say Glynn tripped and went head-first into the opposing player.  Doctors say he suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the neck down.  He has already had several surgeries – including one that lasted for more than seven hours.

Tags