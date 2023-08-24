Drinking water in Alexandria and other cities has high levels of "forever chemicals"

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Health says the water in more than a dozen communities statewide contains high levels of toxins known as "forever chemicals."  The health department says the chemical levels found in places like Alexandria, Austin, Bemidji, Hastings, Swanville, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, and other cities, are likely to exceed new standards proposed by the EPA.  The discovery could force those communities to build enhanced facilities to filter the chemicals out of their water. State officials say the upgrades could cost taxpayers as much $1 billion. 

