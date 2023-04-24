(Glenwood, MN)-- A funeral was held on Saturday that was worthy of a hero, and he was. Officials say over 4,500 people attended the funeral for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday.
Law enforcement agencies from all over the state and the Upper Midwest attended to send off of one of their own. Deputy Owen was killed in the line of duty on April 15th while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus.
Owen, 44, had served with the Minnesota National Guard and had been deployed as well to Bosnia and Iraq during his time in the military.