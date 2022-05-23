(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Sheriff, who crashed his squad car near Alexandria late last year, is taking a paid leave of absence. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will be taking an indefinite leave for health issues. Sheriff Hutchinson announced earlier this year he will not be seeking another term in office after a drunk driving crash conviction last year.
Chief Deputy Tracey Martin will serve in charge of the Sheriff's Office in Hutchinson's absence.
Hutchinson crash his Hennepin county owned squad car back in December of last year five miles east of Alexandria on I-94