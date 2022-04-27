(Minneapolis, MN)--Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson’s peace officer license will go before a judge in September to see if it should be suspended. Hutchinson is facing mounting calls for him to resign after he crashed his government owned squad car last December near Alexandria. He pleaded guilty the following week to a misdemeanor charge of driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent. The sheriff was driving on Interstate 94 when his government-owned SUV rolled over.
Hutchinson said he will not seek reelection in November, but will serve out the rest of his term. Meanwhile, state regulators are still weighing whether or not to suspend his peace officer license. On Tuesday, the Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) said they will hold an evidentiary hearing on this matter on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.