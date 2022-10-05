(Minneapolis, MN)--Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will lose his peace officer’s license for 30 days because of his drunken driving crash last December in Douglas County. That’s stipulated in an agreement Hutchinson signed with the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board in early September. Investigators say Hutchinson was going over 126 miles an hour when he crashed a county vehicle after drinking at a conference in Alexandria. He’s been on paid medical leave since May and is not running for re-election.
Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson loses POST license for 30 Days
