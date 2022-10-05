Hutchinson to lose POST license following crash in Douglas County last year

(Courtesy: Hennepin County)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will lose his peace officer’s license for 30 days because of his drunken driving crash last December in Douglas County. That’s stipulated in an agreement Hutchinson signed with the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board in early September. Investigators say Hutchinson was going over 126 miles an hour when he crashed a county vehicle after drinking at a conference in Alexandria. He’s been on paid medical leave since May and is not running for re-election.

