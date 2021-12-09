(Alexandria, MN) -- Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning in a rollover crash near Alexandria that the State Patrol is investigating as a D-U-I. Sheriff Hutchinson said in a statement, "I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. "
Hutchinson says as chief law enforcement officer in Hennepin County, he's held to a higher standard, regrets the choice he made, and apologizes to citizens, his staff, friends and family. He says he's relieved no one else was injured, takes full responsibility for his actions and is prepared to accept the consequences. The sheriff adds that he will immediately address personal issues surrounding alcohol.
Hutchinson was transported to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries. The crash took place at milepost 107 along Interstate 94 around 2:30, early Wednesday morning.