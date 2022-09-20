(St. Paul, MN)--Officials say that 2021 was the seventh straight year in which more than 700 Minnesotans died by suicide. Tanya Carter with the state Health Department says in addition to those who die from suicide there are more than 10,000 individuals a year that are treated for suicidal injuries, and those are just the ones who show up to a hospital or clinic seeking care. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Carter says if you or someone you know is struggling to please reach out and be attentive. Earlier this year, the U-S rolled out a nationwide three-digit dialing code -- 988 -- to access suicide prevention and crisis support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Help available for those in need this Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
- Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
- One person is arrested in large drug bust
- Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
- Minnesota State Patrol releases name of victim killed in crash near Carlos
- This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
- Minnesota based CHS to payout $1 billion to its members
- Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game
- Man is dead following crash near Carlos on Wednesday
- One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County