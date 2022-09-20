Suicides on the rise in Minnesota, help available

(Suicide charter: Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health)

(St. Paul, MN)--Officials say that 2021 was the seventh straight year in which more than 700 Minnesotans died by suicide. Tanya Carter with the state Health Department says in addition to those who die from suicide there are more than 10,000 individuals a year that are treated for suicidal injuries, and those are just the ones who show up to a hospital or clinic seeking care. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Carter says if you or someone you know is struggling to please reach out and be attentive. Earlier this year, the U-S rolled out a nationwide three-digit dialing code -- 988 -- to access suicide prevention and crisis support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

