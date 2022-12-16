(Duluth, MN)--Duluth is reporting nearly two feet of accumulation following a second round of heavy snow across west central, central and northern Minnesota. Duluth's Blizzard Warning was downgraded on Thursday to a Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall ranks as the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the largest storm ever recorded for the city is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991.
Some snowfall totals across Minnesota include:
Finland 30"
Chisholm 24"
Silver Bay 21.2"
Pine River 16"
Motley 15.2"
Fort Ripley 13.7
Garfield 10.5"
Alexandria 9"
The National Weather Service says that more snow will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.